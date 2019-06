Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t Chris Sale’s best night on the mound.

The Boston Red Sox ace lasted five innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts in Friday’s thrilling 7-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

After the game, Sale said he struggled finding a rhythm, but felt his stuff was good otherwise.

To hear Sale’s full comments, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.