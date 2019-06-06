Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Vazquez has been pretty good at the plate for the Boston Red Sox this season.

Vazquez is batting .290 with 45 hits, seven home runs and 20 RBIs in 2019. But that’s not what’s getting him attention at the plate.

The catcher’s stats behind the plate have been just as impressive. In fact, Vazquez has caught 9-of-21 runners on base stealing this season, which is good for third-best in Major League Baseball.

To hear more about Vazquez’s numbers, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images