Darwinzon Hernandez will get his first career start on Tuesday when the Red Sox take on the Texas Rangers at 7:10 p.m. ET. Boston will call up Hernandez from Double-A Portland to make the start.

The left-hander is 1-4 with a 5.13 ERA in 10 appearances this season for the Sea Dogs. Hernandez threw 2 1/3 innings on April 23 against the Detroit Tigers, allowing no runs on four hits with four strikeouts.

He’ll be opposed by Rangers right-hander Ariel Jurado.

