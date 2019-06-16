Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Red Sox nation was shaken last week by the news that Boston legend David Ortiz had suffered a gunshot wound in the Dominican Republic.

Following the news, members of the Red Sox recounted their memories of Big Papi.

Starting pitchers Rick Porcello and David Price were among the players to share memories of Ortiz earlier this week. Price spoke about how welcoming Ortiz was when the organization signed the left-hander in 2016, while Porcello highlighted the slugger’s kind, loving attitude.

To hear more from Porcello and Price, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by HarborOne Mortgage.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images