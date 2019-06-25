The Boston Red Sox look to make it two wins in a row Tuesday when they take on the Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of their three-game set at Fenway Park.
Boston turns to David Price, who is 4-2 with a 3.39 ERA in 13 starts this season. Despite solid numbers this year, the southpaw doesn’t have a win since June 8 when he threw six one-run innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Price will be opposed by right-hander Carson Fulmer. He’s 1-1 in nine appearances with a 6.35 ERA.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images