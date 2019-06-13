Red Sox’s Eduardo Nunez Had ‘Brief Greeting’ With David Ortiz Over Phone

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even when David Ortiz is in the hospital, he still makes sure everyone around him is doing OK.

The former Red Sox star was shot in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday night. He was flown to Boston on Monday where he’s “making good progress” from two surgeries he had.

While details continue to emerge surrounding the case, Ortiz has received a plethora of support from former teammates, coaches and people around the world.

Eduardo Nunez revealed to ESPN that he spoke briefly to Big Papi, and Ortiz just wanted to know how Nunez was.

“I’m very pleased that he’s already recovering,” he said. “… (Ortiz) said to me, ‘How are you, homie? How are you doing?'” \I replied, ‘Hey, it’s not about how am I doing, it’s about how you’re doing! You tell me!’

“It was just a brief greeting, but it felt good to have the opportunity to talk to him over the phone.”

Nunez also touched on the importance Ortiz has had on Dominican and Latino players in the league and called him “a very special person.” “I feel terrible,” Nunez said. “He is an international figure, an icon of our sport. He’s someone who’s opened so many doors for younger Dominican players and Latinos in general. He always advocates for the best for the Dominican Republic. For young Latinos, he’s always there offering you advice. He’s a very special person for all of us.” Ortiz certainly has no shortage of support, and we’re sure it’ll only continue to pour in as he recovers.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images