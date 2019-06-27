Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox probably are used to flying in style, but the flight they took Wednesday undoubtedly raised the bar.

The team flew to London on a “Crystal Skye” Boeing 777 plane, which the company touts as the most “luxurious big jet in the world.” The Action Network’s Darren Rovell used Twitter to share photos of the inside of the plane, which he says costs the team $500,000 to use for the six-hour journey across the pond. Barstool Sports also shared a video, which shows some players enjoying the seemingly comfortable flight.

The Red Sox plane to England looks decent @Section10Pod pic.twitter.com/vHgIatLQVD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 27, 2019

Royist Lifestyle Management provides more information on the plane, presumably for those thinking of renting or buying one for themselves.

The Red Sox flew to the United Kingdom for a two-game MLB London Series against the New York Yankees. The games will take place at a retrofitted London Stadium, which hosted the 2012 Olympics and has been the home of Premier League club West Ham United since 2016.

Game 1 of the London Series is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Game 2 is scheduled to kick off at 10:10 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images