Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The injury bug is biting Boston once again.

J.D. Martinez exited the Red Sox’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning Thursday with back spasms. Martinez had gone 1-for-2 through four innings, scoring a run.

Sam Travis entered the lineup in Martinez’ place.

This is the third time Martinez either has missed or left a game due to back spasms since April 27.

This is third time since April 27 Martinez has missed a game or left a game with back spasms. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 6, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images