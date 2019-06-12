Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back in the win column Wednesday afternoon when they take on the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of their four-game series.

J.D. Martinez will hit third as he looks to improve upon his impressive career numbers against the Rangers. The designated hitter is batting .298 lifetime against Texas, with eight home runs, 23 RBIs, 21 runs and a .913 OPS.

For more on Martinez’s career numbers and Wednesday’s lineup, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images