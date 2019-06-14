Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox have closed games by committee so far this season, and Thursday night Boston turned to Josh Smith.

Smith had previously never recorded a save during his big league career, but the 31-year-old closed the door in Boston’s comeback win over the Texas Rangers. The right-hander said his adrenaline was on another level in the ninth, and added that he enjoyed the experience.

For everything Smith said, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Mens Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images