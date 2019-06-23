Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saturday was an ugly day for the Boston Red Sox bullpen.

Handed a 6-1 lead against the Toronto Blues Jays, the bullpen surrendered a whopping seven earned runs as the Red Sox lost 8-7 to their American League East rivals. Most notably, Matt Barnes was tagged for three runs in the eighth inning after giving up two hits and walking a pair. Two of those runs scored after Ryan Brasier entered the game and walked consecutive batters with the bases loaded.

After the game, Barnes and Brasier discussed the bullpen meltdown.

To hear from the two relievers, watch the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

