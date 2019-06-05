Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis has been one of the Boston Red Sox’s better players since joining the team on April 19.

Chavis earned himself American League Rookie of the Month honors after batting .248 with seven home runs and 19 RBI’s in the month of May. The rookie has managed to solidify a spot on this Red Sox roster playing either first or second base while the team has dealt with multiple injuries.

And while he has struggled of late, he still adds both defensive versatility and a powerful threat to the Boston lineup.

To hear more about the rookie, watch the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images