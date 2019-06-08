Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Shawaryn made his Major League Baseball debut Friday night when he took the mound for the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning at Fenway Park.

Despite a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Shawaryn was still extremely happy to get his debut under his belt. In two innings pitched, the rookie struck out four while allowing one hit and one run.

Shawaryn noted that he definitely was nervous after receiving the call from the Red Sox, but when he finally took the field Friday, felt a calming presence.

To hear what Shawaryn had to say about his MLB debut, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live’ video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images