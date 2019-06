Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It doesn’t happen often, but when Mookie Betts is called upon to be the designated hitter, he delivers.

Such was the case Wednesday when the Red Sox took on the Minnesota Twins in their finale at Target Field. Betts went 2-for-5 with a walk, run and RBI in Boston’s 9-4 win.

To see Betts’ career numbers as the DH, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.