Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright was reinstated from his 80-game suspension Tuesday, and Sandy Leon opened up about what it’s like to catch the knuckleballer.

Leon noted it’s fun to catch Wright, but not so fun at the same time considering the knuckleball can be wild.

To hear more from Leon, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images