Steve Pearce has been on the injured list since June 1 with a lower back strain but began his rehab assignment in Single-A Lowell on Friday night.

The Boston Red Sox infielder went 1-for-3 with an RBI with the Spinners, and said he thought he was “swinging the bat well.”

“Not bad, not bad,” Pearce said when asked how he felt after the game, via WEEI.com. “A lot better than I thought I was going to be, and I hope to continue rolling and have another game (Saturday), and just get the at-bats, see pitches and try to get more comfortable.

“It felt great, felt like I was swinging the bat well,” he added. “We’re just going to keep playing it day-by-day, but I like how I’m progressing.”

Pearce is hopeful to be in Pawtucket next week once his stint in Lowell ends. He’ll certainly provide a boost at first base once he returns, especially considering Mitch Moreland isn’t ready to resume baseball activities just yet as he recovers from a right quad strain.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images