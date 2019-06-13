Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steve Pearce has been on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain since June 1, but it appears the Boston Red Sox first baseman is ready to begin his trek back to the diamond.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters Thursday that Pearce will begin a rehab assignment in Single-A Lowell on Friday, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Steve Pearce will begin a rehab assignment at Lowell tomorrow. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) June 13, 2019

“Physically, he’s in a great spot,” Cora said, per MassLive. “Just a few at-bats will help him out so he can run around and play a little bit of defense just to make sure. The at-bats don’t really matter. I think moving around will.”

Pearce told the Boston Globe Monday that he felt like he had a bit more “pep in (his) step” after going through baseball activities for the first time since being placed on the shelf.

The 36-year-old is hitting .180 with one home run and nine RBI’s in 89 at-bats this season.

This is Pearce’s second stint on the injured list this season after he suffered a strained calf during spring training.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports