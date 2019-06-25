Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steven Wright was reinstated by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday after being suspended for 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s drug policy.

Wright is looking forward to re-joining the team and getting back to work at Fenway Park. The knuckleballer noted it was hard to be away from the Red Sox for so long, but also said his training team in Fort Meyers, Fla. did a great job rehabbing his surgically repaired knee.

