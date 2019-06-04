Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justin Rennicks is representing his club, region and country with aplomb.

The New England Revolution forward score the winning goal Tuesday afternoon in the United States’ 3-2 victory over France in the FIFA U-20 World Cup. France was leading 2-1 when Rennicks entered the game in the 63rd minute, and the U.S. fortunes improved shortly thereafter.

Sebastian Soto scored the tying goal in the 74th minute.

Then Rennicks, a 20-year-old South Hamilton, Mass., native and Revolution academy product, pounced on a rebound and slotted it home in the 83rd minute.

COMEBACK COMPLETE! 🇺🇸 Justin Rennicks cleans up the rebound and gives the USA a 3-2 lead. The Baby Yanks are minutes away from the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/s0Ng4aQmLT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 4, 2019

The goal was Rennicks’ first of the tournament. He previously made two short cameo appearances during the group stage, registering just six minutes in USA’s loss to Ukraine on May 24 and three minutes on May 27 in their win over Nigeria.

The U.S. will play Ecuador at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Rennicks’ goal undoubtedly will boost his case for additional playing time with the U.S. U-20 team and the Revolution, with whom he has made only one appearance after signing a contract with the MLS team in January.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images