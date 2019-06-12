Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a 9-5 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, Rick Porcello will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in hopes of getting the team back on track.

Lance Lynn will get the ball for the Rangers as Texas hopes to take its third straight from Boston. Porcello is 4-6 with a 4.86 ERA through 74 innings while Lynn is 7-4 with a 4.39 ERA through 80 innings.

Porcello will need some help from his offense considering the Rangers have combined for 13 runs over the past two games.

To hear more about Porcello and Lynn, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images