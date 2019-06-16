Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox will visit red-hot Minnesota Twins for a three-game set starting Monday, and Boston will look to Rick Porcello to get them off to a good start.

Porcello will seek his fifth win of the season on Monday. He’s struck out 66 batters in 14 appearances for the Sox this season on top of his 4.69 ERA. He’ll square off against Twins righty José Berríos, who is 8-2 this season.

First pitch at Target Field 8:10 p.m. ET game.

For more on Monday’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images