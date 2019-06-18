Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears the Boston Red Sox are beginning to put the bad first couple months of their season behind them, but the sentiment throughout the clubhouse remains the same: They hardly are satisfied.

With a 2-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, the Sox now are 5.5 games out of first place in the American League East and are tied with the Texas Rangers for the second wild card spot. Boston has won six straight games and is showing flashes of what it should be, and Rick Porcello — who dazzled in Monday’s win — had a pretty direct message about the state of the Sox.

“We still have a lot of baseball to play,” Porcello told reporters after Monday’s win, via CBS Sports. “It’s hard to sit here and kind of figure out where we’re at. We’ve got to keep going. I think there’s a lot of things we can get better at all the way around, and we need to continue to close the gap in the division and keep pushing forward.”

Indeed, keeping things going will be a big test for the Red Sox. Four of the six wins in their current run came against the travesty of a baseball team that is the Baltimore Orioles, and good stretches this season have been marred by wildly inconsistent and underwhelming play shortly thereafter.

So for the Red Sox’s sake, hopefully they’re able to take Porcello’s message to heart and keep pushing.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images