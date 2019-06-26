Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello’s next start will be far from an ordinary outing for the veteran right-hander.

Porcello is slated to throw the first pitch in Major League Baseball’s inaugural game in London on Saturday when the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees open a two-game series. The 2016 American League Cy Young winner will cherish the moment, but he’s not losing sight on the important matter at hand.

To hear Porcello discuss the upcoming London series with NESN’s Tom Caron, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images