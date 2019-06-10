Figures all over the sports world sent well wishes to David Ortiz after the Boston Red Sox legend sustained a gunshot wound Sunday night in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
New England Patriots stars Tom Brady and Julian Edelman shared heartfelt messages for Big Papi on Monday, and now their former teammate has followed suit.
Rob Gronkowski shared his support for Ortiz Monday afternoon, calling the former designated hitter a “legend” and a “friend.” Similarly to Brady and Edelman, Gronk noted how important he is to the New England region.
Check it out:
The Patriots also posted a message in support of Ortiz Monday, emphasizing how much he means to the city of Boston.
The Red Sox confirmed on Monday afternoon that Ortiz is flying to Boston for further medical care.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images