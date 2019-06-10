Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Figures all over the sports world sent well wishes to David Ortiz after the Boston Red Sox legend sustained a gunshot wound Sunday night in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

New England Patriots stars Tom Brady and Julian Edelman shared heartfelt messages for Big Papi on Monday, and now their former teammate has followed suit.

Rob Gronkowski shared his support for Ortiz Monday afternoon, calling the former designated hitter a “legend” and a “friend.” Similarly to Brady and Edelman, Gronk noted how important he is to the New England region.

Check it out:

Thinking of you @davidortiz you’re a legend, friend and represent strength like no other! Get well soon, New England loves you. pic.twitter.com/7f8F0vHXoG — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 10, 2019

The Patriots also posted a message in support of Ortiz Monday, emphasizing how much he means to the city of Boston.

Big Papi means the world to this city ♥ Wishing you a speedy recovery, @davidortiz. pic.twitter.com/Ip1U7oajqS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2019

The Red Sox confirmed on Monday afternoon that Ortiz is flying to Boston for further medical care.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images