Rob Gronkowski insists he’s retired for good.

Whether you believe him is up to you.

The New England Patriots legend retired in March after nine years as the best tight end on planet Earth. Since then, fans, media and players alike have speculated that, should the Patriots be in need next season, Gronkowski would return and resume his NFL career.

But during an appearance Saturday at One Mission Buzz Off for Kids at Gillette Stadium, Gronkowski put those rumors to bed.

(You can click here to watch Gronkowski talk about his retirement.)

“Oh man! Whatever I say, it doesn’t matter. It will always be crazy out there, but you can put them to rest,” a smiling Gronkowski said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I’m feeling good. (In a) good place. It’s great to be back here.

Well, that settles that.

(Yeah, right.)

