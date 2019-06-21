Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — So, who’s this Romeo Langford guy?

The Boston Celtics selected the Indiana forward with the 14th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Langford, a 6-foot-6, 202-pound wing, is a prolific scorer who also could play guard for the Celtics. The Indiana native endured some 3-point shooting woes during his freshman season, but much of that can be attributed to a shooting hand injury.

To familiarize yourself with the newest Celtic, watch the lengthy highlight video below:

The Indiana native averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 27.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The Celtics also hold the Nos. 20 and 22 selections in the draft.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images