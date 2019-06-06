Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will be going for the sweep against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

Ryan Weber will be making his third start and sixth appearance. Opponents are hitting .264 against him and he has struck out 13 with just three walks in 18 innings.

The crafty right-hander was tagged for seven runs in just four innings in his last outing against the Cleveland Indians.

He will be opposed by lefty Danny Duffy.

See more on Thursday’s pitching matchup in the “Red Sox Final,” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images