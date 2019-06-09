Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This isn’t the first time the Boston Bruins have been on the brink of elimination on the road in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs. But if they want their season to extend beyond Sunday, winning Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final is a must.

Bruins forward Sean Kuraly knows the Bruins are in a precarious position heading into Sunday’s tilt at Enterprise Center. Kuraly said Saturday the team needs to “put their best foot forward” when they take the ice in St. Louis if they want to extend the Cup Final to a seventh game.

