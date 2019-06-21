Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There will be no shortage of fireworks during NBA free agency this summer.

And one of the stars at the center of the excitement likely will be Kevin Durant.

The Golden State Warriors forward can opt out of contract and become a free agent this summer. Durant suffered an Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and potentially could miss the entirety of the upcoming campaign. That possibility led to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst toss out a pretty wild sign-and-trade possibility.

But Skip Bayless still thinks Durant should hit the market with plans of heading elsewhere. And he still thinks the best destination for Durant is with the New York Knicks, stating his case on FS1’s “Undisputed” on Thursday.

“The no-brainer destination for me right here, right now for Kevin Durant… I’m going to take the much harder road: I’m going to go to the Knicks,” Bayless said.

"The no-brainer destination for me right here, right now for Kevin Durant… I'm going to take the much harder road: I'm going to go to the Knicks." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/rdFUBpUfvz — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 20, 2019

Durant’s injury certainly has complicated things regarding his free-agent status. But the Knicks appear to see be in on the superstar. And while Bayless notes that staying in Golden State would solidify him as a beloved superstar with “Dub Nation,” he believes Durant should take a “been there, done that,” perspective.

