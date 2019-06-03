Parity hasn’t exactly been bountiful in the NBA and NFL over the past handful of years.
The Golden State Warriors currently are in the midst of their fifth straight NBA Finals, where they’ll look to win their third consecutive title. The New England Patriots, meanwhile, will enter the 2019 NFL season as reigning Super Bowl champions after emerging victorious in their fourth appearance on football’s biggest stage in the past five years.
As such, all sports fans outside of Boston and the Bay Area likely are itching for the Pats’ and Dubs’ respective dynasties to end. Sony Michel knows this all too well, and he leaned into the hate during Game 2 of the Finals.
The responses to Michel’s question confirmed it’s rhetorical nature.
Unfortunately for these folks, they’ll be reminded of the Patriots’ latest Super Bowl triumph Thursday when Tom Brady and Co. receive their championship rings. As for the Warriors, they’ll hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy yet again with three more wins over the Toronto Raptors.
Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images