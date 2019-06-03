Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Parity hasn’t exactly been bountiful in the NBA and NFL over the past handful of years.

The Golden State Warriors currently are in the midst of their fifth straight NBA Finals, where they’ll look to win their third consecutive title. The New England Patriots, meanwhile, will enter the 2019 NFL season as reigning Super Bowl champions after emerging victorious in their fourth appearance on football’s biggest stage in the past five years.

As such, all sports fans outside of Boston and the Bay Area likely are itching for the Pats’ and Dubs’ respective dynasties to end. Sony Michel knows this all too well, and he leaned into the hate during Game 2 of the Finals.

Anyone that want the warriors to lose because they win to much lol… Is it safe to say you hate the patriots? 🤔 — Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) June 3, 2019

The responses to Michel’s question confirmed it’s rhetorical nature.

yes sony. yes — Will Stinson (@will__stinson) June 3, 2019

Yea — conner jones (@lilcojones) June 3, 2019

You know the answer man — Eddy (@eddyhernandez18) June 3, 2019

Unfortunately for these folks, they’ll be reminded of the Patriots’ latest Super Bowl triumph Thursday when Tom Brady and Co. receive their championship rings. As for the Warriors, they’ll hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy yet again with three more wins over the Toronto Raptors.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images