Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Few athletes, past or present, are as universally beloved as David Ortiz.

This was on full display Sunday night under the most unfortunate of circumstances, as news broke Ortiz had sustained a gunshot wound in his native Dominican Republic. Thankfully, the Boston Red Sox legend is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery.

Countless members of the sports world extended well wishes to Ortiz and his family after news of the incident broke.

I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.

Me siento tranquilo de saber que estás fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oírle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019

Awaiting an update on @davidortiz being shot in his hometown in the DR. Our thoughts are with Tiffany and their entire family. Praying for a quick recovery! He does so much for so many @MLB @RedSox pic.twitter.com/w7zWr5neOz — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 10, 2019

Sending positive thoughts to @davidortiz for a full and speedy recovery. @RedSox #davidortizstrong — Fred Lynn (@19fredlynn) June 10, 2019

Thoughts and prayers going out to @davidortiz… 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 10, 2019

A guy who takes care of people all over the world and has made an impact on so many. Was there for me with my brother and he will be back being Big Papi! Thoughts and Prayers from my family to you and yours! #PAPI — Blake Aubry Swihart (@BLAKESWIHART_1) June 10, 2019

Prayers for my brother @davidortiz 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽…hearing all this news is so disheartening☹️ — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) June 10, 2019

Despierto con la noticia de David. Me siento muy triste y estoy orando por su pronta recuperación. Waking up to the news of David, deeply saddens me.I’m praying for his speedy recovery. 🙏🙏🙏 — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) June 10, 2019

Great to hear @davidortiz is stable and will make a full recovery. My heart sank when I heard the news. Prayers to him, Tiffany and the kids. — Mike Lowell (@mikelowell25) June 10, 2019

The Red Sox announced early Monday morning that Ortiz currently is recovering from surgery at Clinica Abel Gonzalez in Santo Domingo. No further update from the team has been given at this time.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images