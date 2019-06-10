Few athletes, past or present, are as universally beloved as David Ortiz.
This was on full display Sunday night under the most unfortunate of circumstances, as news broke Ortiz had sustained a gunshot wound in his native Dominican Republic. Thankfully, the Boston Red Sox legend is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery.
Countless members of the sports world extended well wishes to Ortiz and his family after news of the incident broke.
The Red Sox announced early Monday morning that Ortiz currently is recovering from surgery at Clinica Abel Gonzalez in Santo Domingo. No further update from the team has been given at this time.
