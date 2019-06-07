Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots annual party is set for Thursday night at Robert Kraft’s house in Brookline, Mass. Well, it’s not an annual party, but it’s starting to feel like one.

The team is set to receive their Super Bowl LIII rings at their championship celebration, where former Patriots like Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan and Trey Flowers all will be in attendance alongside the regulars such as Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Bill Belichick.

Kraft has the place decked out for the celebration, and thanks to the Patriots, we got a chance to check it out.

That’s quite the party tent.

We’re sure they’ll be plenty of pictures of rings, trophies and Gronk from Thursday’s celebration.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images