As they head into their 11th season together, it’s safe to assume Julian Edelman and Tom Brady get on each other’s nerves from time to time.

It only would be natural for a duo like the New England Patriots quarterback and wide receiver, both of whom are highly competitive individuals. So with hockey on the minds of seemingly everyone in Boston over the past few weeks, Brady tapped into a hypothetical if he and Edelman ever were to cross paths on the ice.

The Super Bowl LIII MVP took to Instagram to show support for the Boston Bruins heading into Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Brady couldn’t help himself from dropping some brutal honesty in the comment section of the post.

“I would love to check you just one time !,” Brady wrote.

Edelman’s support for the B’s extended well beyond social media, as the Patriots wideout served as one of the banner captains prior to Wednesday night’s game at TD Garden. Game 7 didn’t end how Edelman and the rest of the Bruins faithful hoped, however, as the St. Louis Blues claimed hockey’s ultimate prize for the first time in franchise history.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images