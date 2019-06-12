The Boston Bruins will try to complete a comeback in their Stanley Cup Final clash with the St. Louis Blues when they hit the ice for Game 7 on Wednesday as -165 favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston returns home after knotting the series at three games apiece with a decisive 5-1 victory in Game 6, and can claim the team’s first Stanley Cup championship since 2011 with a win in Wednesday night’s Blues vs. Bruins betting matchup at TD Garden.

This will mark the second time that the Bruins have seen a playoff series get settled in seven games this spring. Boston also trailed the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 3-2 margin before rebounding to knock off their Original Six rivals with a lopsided 5-1 win as -145 home chalk in Game 7 of their opening-round clash. The Bruins have now claimed victory in three of four Game 7 contests, all at home, scoring an average of four goals in those games.

That is in line with the trend towards high scoring that has marked this year’s Stanley Cup Final, with the Bruins and Blues combining to score six or more goals in four of the first six games of the series, fueling a 4-2 run for the OVER in totals betting, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

However, the Bruins have struggled to string together consecutive wins since seeing an eight-game win streak snapped by a 3-2 loss to St. Louis in Game 2 while pegged as heavy -170 home chalk. Boston has been limited to two or fewer goals in each of their losses during their current 2-3 run, and have scored more than three goals in consecutive outings just once in the team’s past eight outings.

That’s good news for the Blues, who continue the pursuit of their first-ever championship on Wednesday pegged as +145 underdogs on the Stanley Cup odds. Despite having several scoring opportunities, the Blues failed to close the door on Boston shooters in Sunday’s loss as narrow -115 home favorites, and have now surrendered five or more goals on two occasions in this series, and four times since the start of their Western Conference Final clash with the San Jose Sharks.

However, the Blues have demonstrated resilience, limiting opponents to just two goals while rebounding to win in each of their three outings following those humbling losses. The Blues also own a strong recent track record in Game 7 situations, posting three straight wins, but have posted road wins in Game 7 in just two of eight opportunities since 1982.

