Stanley Cup Final Odds: Bruins Seek Commanding Lead Monday

The Boston Bruins can take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final with a win on Monday when they return to action against the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the series as small -105 road underdogs on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston exploited weak goaltending by St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington to post a decisive 7-2 victory in Game 3 on Saturday and take back control of home-ice advantage going into Monday night’s Bruins vs. Blues Game 4 matchup at Enterprise Center.

Powered by a trio of power play markers from Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Torey Krug, the Bruins seized a 5-1 lead while limiting the Blues to just 18 shots through the first two periods. That extends the Bruins’ impressive run with the man advantage, with the club potting 13 total power play goals over their past seven outings.

The victory as +100 underdogs also builds on the Bruins’ already strong road record this spring. Boston has now won five straight away from TD Garden and is 7-2 overall on the road during this year’s playoffs. But while the club has regularly played stingy hockey on the road, Saturday’s offensive outburst produced a rare win for the OVER in totals betting, ending a 5-0 run for the UNDER in away contests, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

Now just two wins away from a championship, the Bruins’ Game 3 victory has breathed new life into their odds to win the Stanley Cup, where they have vaulted to lofty -340 favorites after dipping to narrow -130 chalk following a 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis as -170 home favorites in Game 2.

Conversely, the Blues now shift into desperation mode as they prepare for Game 4 as slim -115 favorites on the odds for Monday night. With Saturday’s defeat, the Blues saw a two-game win streak on home ice snapped, and now sport a middling 5-6 record at Enterprise Center during the postseason.

Binnington surrendered just seven total goals in his five previous appearances before getting lit up for five goals on just 19 shots in the team’s Game 3 loss as -120 home chalk, but has now surrendered five or more goals on four occasions during this year’s playoffs.

And despite rebounding from series deficits against Dallas and San Jose to claim wins in the second round and the Western Conference Final, the Blues look to Game 4 listed as lengthy +270 underdogs on the Stanley Cup odds.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images