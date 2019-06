Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are on their way to getting back three of their injured players.

Steve Pearce (back), Tyler Thornburg (hip) and Steven Wright (suspension/knee) all took part in Triple-A Pawtucket’s game against the Durham Bulls on Wednesday.

To see how the trio did, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images