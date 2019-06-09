Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox wrap up their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Fenway Park, but four big leaguers will finish their weekends rehabbing in Triple-A Pawtucket.

Reliever Tyler Thornburg was sent to the PawSox Sunday to begin a 30-day injury rehab assignment, while righty Steven Wright was also assigned to the Triple-A club. Both pitchers are scheduled to pitch Sunday when Pawtucket concludes its four-game series with the Rochester Red Wings.

Thornburg has been on the injured list since May 23 due to right hip impingement. He was 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in 16 appearances before being placed on the shelf. Wright was suspended for 80 games in March for violating Major League Baseball’s performance enhancing drug policy.

Right-hander Brian Johnson has appeared in two Triple-A games thus far, posting a 5.79 ERA in four 2/3 innings pitched. He’ll get the start on the hill Sunday for the PawSox.

Tzu-Wei Lin will be the fourth rehabber in town. He’ll start and play shortstop in his ninth appearance for Pawtucket. Lin was placed on the injured list in early May with a knee sprain.

