One of the suspects connected to the June 9 shooting of David Ortiz has been indicted on unrelated charges in the United States on Thursday.

Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz was charged with “with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of cocaine (Count One), possessing with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of cocaine (Count Two), and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (Count Three),” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark, N.J.

The first two counts carry a “mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison,” while the third count “carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison to be served consecutively to any other term of imprisonment.”

Ferreira-Cruz, 25, also faces charges stemming from two 2017 armed robberies.

Ortiz is recovering at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital where his condition recently was upgraded to “good,” according to his wife, Tiffany. The lawyer for the Boston Red Sox legend revealed the 43-year-old plans to return to the Dominican Republic once he is cleared to do so.

