Warning to all Twitter users: Don’t be putting words in Terry Rozier’s mouth.

That’s what happened Friday morning, when a Twitter user posing as NBC Sports Bay Area made up some phony quote and attributed it to the Boston Celtics guard. Rozier understandably fired back, and the user’s tweet since has been deleted.

However, considering the contents of the fake quote, one would have to be a bit delusional to believe Rozier actually would say it.

Take a look:

Imagine not giving credit to the troll pic.twitter.com/aImjZEHXWE — Brady (@ItzDrippyYT) June 14, 2019

Oh, Twitter. What a wonderful place.

Rozier is set to become a restricted free agent June 30. The Celtics reportedly have had talks with the young guard about a new contract, but everything seems dependent on Kyrie Irving’s looming free agency decision.

Speaking of that, Boston’s belief in its ability to re-sign Irving reportedly has “eroded.”

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images