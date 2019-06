Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBA free agency is already off to a wild start.

Less than an hour before free agency began Sunday, the Athletics’ Shams Charania reported Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier is headed for the Charlotte Hornets in a three-year, $58 million sign-and-trade deal.

And it didn’t take long for Twitter to bid Rozier farewell.

good for him. 16-6-5 as a starter and led a young team to Game 7 of the ECF. Better starter than off the bench. Good luck Scary Terry!! — IvanDTerrible (@IvanDTerrible2) June 30, 2019

WATCH OUT FOR CHAROLETTE — Wheels (@_DrewWheeler) June 30, 2019

Others, however, expressed some concern over the Hornets’ decision to take the guard on for nearly $20 million a year.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images