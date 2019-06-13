Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues fans have grown quite familiar with the friendly feud brewing between “The Office” co-stars John Krasinski (Jim) and Jenna Fischer (Pam) throughout the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

With Game 7 taking place at TD Garden on Wednesday, Krasinksi wound up in the stands. And he brought a friend along that fans of the show likely will recognize.

In a video message to Fischer posted to Krasinski’s Twitter account, the 39-year-old actor sent her well wishes while David Deman, who’s known for playing Pam’s initial love interest Roy Anderson on the show, took a seat right beside him.

Check it out:

By the end of the night, one side of the feud will emerge victorious.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images