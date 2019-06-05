Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Whenever Alex Cora has made the call to have a pinch-hitter come into the game, they always seem to deliver.

Red Sox fans saw that Tuesday night when the Boston manager pinch-hit Eduardo Nunez for Brock Holt (who was 2-for-2) in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals.

The result? A three-run home run off the bat of Nunez to add some insurance to the Sox’s lead. Boston eventually won 8-3.

But the pinch-hitters aren’t afraid to swing the bats when called upon, as reflected in their batting average.

To see the numbers and how they compare to other teams, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images