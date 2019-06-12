Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Get your popcorn ready, folks. This season of “Hard Knocks” has the potential to be the best one yet.

The annual HBO series is a must-see for football fans, as it provides an inside look at a team’s training camp, as well as players’ lives off the field. There was quite a bit of speculation as to which team would be featured on the program this summer, but now we have our answer.

The NFL on Tuesday announced the Raiders, heading into their final season in Oakland, will be the subject of this year’s “Hard Knocks.” The season is slated to premiere Aug. 6.

There likely will be no shortage of entertainment this season. The Raiders have one of the most energetic coaches in the league in Jon Gruden and added a certain All-Pro wide receiver in the offseason who has a propensity for drama. The latter seems to be pretty excited about being on the show, too.

It’s a hard knock life for us — AB (@AB84) June 12, 2019

For New England Patriots fans, you’ll be reunited with offensive lineman Trent Brown, who signed a record-breaking contract with the Black and Silver back in March. Brown has a developed a reputation of being fairly soft-spoken, but “Hard Knocks” seems to always squeeze memorable soundbites out of players involved.

The NFL offseason often can feel likely an eternity, but “Hard Knocks” should help fill the void as we all eagerly await football to resume.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images