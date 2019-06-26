Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Has Tom Brady had some work done?

We don’t know, and we don’t care. But that’s what people are saying in response to the New England Patriots quarterback’s latest Instagram post.

To announce his new partnership with International Watch Company, Brady shared photo of himself rocking a watch and looking, well, rather studly. But some believe the 42-year-old looks a little too perfect.

Take a look:

Yeah, that guy is approaching half a century on planet Earth.

There’s also this photo, which Brady shared on his Instagram story:

If you ask us, these photos hardly prove Brady has achieved artificial beauty. It’s far more likely that Brady and the cameramen spent hours creating the “perfect shots” before taking the final products and Photoshopping them to hell. We just think Brady looks like an airbrushed, magazine-ready version of Tom Brady.

Either way, Twitter had a field day with these photos.

Felt cute, might delete later pic.twitter.com/wQMMlpJUop — j (@jerepicc) June 26, 2019

Looks like either Gary from team america, or the guy from hit 80’s tv show “Airwolf” pic.twitter.com/UH2QFTwNPx — Phil Fleischer (@pcfleischer) June 26, 2019

He is turning into Iceman. pic.twitter.com/bmxOwrLWLo — Jason ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ (@JasonLeary74) June 26, 2019

That’s definitely him but they photoshopped his hair, Tom has gray on the sides — Jess Magdefrau (@JessMagdefrau) June 26, 2019

Looks a little like incognito Matt Damon from Ocean’s 13. pic.twitter.com/sbfULyn5O6 — fantasyfootballfollower (@fantasy72937330) June 26, 2019

Wax museum Brady. — Joshua Desimone (@DesimoneJoshua) June 26, 2019

Stunt double, that cant be TB12 — Donald Rixford (@rixford) June 26, 2019

Wtf? — Justin Pittman (@JustinTPittman) June 26, 2019

Looks like Tom Brady if he had an allergic reaction. — Brian Covel (@brian_covel) June 26, 2019

Tom Brady after Botox injections. Always goes overboard during the off-season. — Tom McGuire (@TommyGunz926) June 26, 2019

someone had some plastic surgery — Chris Peterson (@peteyreplies) June 26, 2019

And then there’s this:

Targeting is based on you, not the post. Botox makers mustve thought you'd be interested in it based on your dearch history fwiw. — Corey Field (@cfield23) June 26, 2019

Again, we think this is much ado about nothing. If you’ve seen Brady in any recent interviews, you know he largely looks the same as ever. Sure, he’s probably on every anti-aging product in the book, but that doesn’t mean he has undergone a bunch of procedures or has been replaced by an android from outer space.

At some point, we just have to accept that Brady just is one of those people that has been blessed with perfection. Whatever.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images