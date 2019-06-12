Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Big Papi is on the mend.

Tiffany Ortiz, wife of David Ortiz, offered another update on the former Boston Red Sox slugger Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Sox issued the following statement on her behalf:

“David continues to recuperate today in the Intensive Care Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital under the direction of treating trauma surgeon Dr. David King.

“Yesterday and this morning, David was able to sit up as well as take some steps. His condition is guarded and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress towards recovery.

“My family and I again want to thank everyone for their endless love and well wishes, and still ask for privacy while David continues to heal.”

It sounds like things are trending in the right direction for the Red Sox legend, who suffered a gunshot wound Sunday in the Dominican Republic. Our thoughts certainly remain with the Ortiz family, which has received an outpouring of support in the days since the terrible incident.

