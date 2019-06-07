Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady hasn’t won too much to stop being grateful.

The New England Patriots quarterback thanked fans for their enduring support Friday, just hours after he received his sixth Super Bowl championship ring. Brady used Twitter and Instagram to share a photo of him taking a selfie with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their daughter.

“We celebrated our 2018 Championship season last night,” Brady wrote in the caption. “I’ll never take these moments for granted. From my family to yours, thank you 🙏 ❤️🏈.”

Robert Kraft hosted the 2018 Patriots on Thursday night at his home in Brookline, Mass., where he distributed the largest Super Bowl rings ever made.

Brady had a great time, judging by video of him chugging a beer with teammate David Andrews and the awesome photo he took wearing all six of his Super Bowl rings on his fingers.

Here’s hoping Brady’s gratitude inspires him to continue amassing Super Bowl rings for as long as he wants.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images