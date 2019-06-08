Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady was 24-years-old when he won his first Lombardi Trophy. Today, he’s 41-years-old with six Super Bowl rings. A lot has changed in that time.

Brady’s always been one for sharp dressing, eating habits and workout methods, right? Well, he is now, but wasn’t always.

Fashion trends change with the wind, and they were certainly different in 2002. Brady got a peek of himself from back in the day thanks to the Patriots’ Twitter account. In flashing back to New England’s first ever ring ceremony, we also got a look at Brady’s brown leather jacket.

And of course, Brady had a great response:

Is that jacket real life? https://t.co/jlkozks177 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 6, 2019

Imagine if he wore that to the Met Gala? 2019 Brady would have a fit.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images