Tom Brady has quite a few Super Bowl rings to keep track of.

The New England Patriots quarterback, as we’re sure you know, now is the proud winner of six Lombardi Trophies, the most recent being from Super Bowl LIII this past February.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft had the ring ceremony Thursday night at his house, and the wait to see the rings was well worth it. They were pretty impressive, and the biggest of the six in franchise history.

Fast forward to Friday, and Pats wide receiver Julian Edelman had a simple request for Brady on Twitter: Recreate the famous Michael Jordan rings photo.

Hey @tombrady can we get a real photographer out to make this happen? pic.twitter.com/eyhnurlfQN — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 7, 2019

Brady responded, and though he didn’t sound opposed, it sounds like it might take a little bit to make the photo shoot happen.

Jules I JUST put them away, do you have any idea how long that vault combo takes? https://t.co/P4eMLZvGpS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 7, 2019

Yeah, we’d probably have a intricate security system in place too if we had six Super Bowl rings.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images