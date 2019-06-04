Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — No. 12 was back on the field Tuesday morning as the New England Patriots kicked off their three-day mandatory minicamp.

Quarterback Tom Brady made his spring practice debut after opting to skip voluntary organized team activities for the second straight year. Defensive end Michael Bennett did the same, practicing with the Patriots for the first time since being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles in March.

Tom Brady has arrived. pic.twitter.com/CVZS3aChTr — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 4, 2019

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn also was present Tuesday after missing New England’s first open OTAs session but did not participate in team drills. Wynn is recovering from a torn Achilles that cost him his entire rookie season. Left guard Joe Thuney continued to take first-team reps at left tackle.

The most notable absence was running back Sony Michel, who also missed the open practice May 23. Michel dealt with multiple knee injuries in 2018 but played in New England’s final 10 games.

Michel’s absence resulted in significant reps for fellow running back Damien Harris, a 2019 third-round draft pick out of Alabama.

Also absent Tuesday: safeties Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and defensive end Deatrich Wise. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was limited.

The Patriots are scheduled to hold two more mandatory minicamp sessions Wednesday and Thursday, then two additional OTAs next week before breaking for the summer.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images