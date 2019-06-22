Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady spent some time with Josh Gordon earlier this week, which grabbed the attention of New England Patriots fans everywhere.

Of course, Gordon is suspended indefinitely by the league, but it’s very clear that doesn’t defer Brady from maintaining a relationship with the talented but troubled wide receiver.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington discussed this on “NFL Live”, noting that Brady has made quite an effort with Gordon, even bringing him to dinner with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

“He recognized that Josh Gordon made the team better and recognized that he was going to need some attention,” Darlington said. “Josh Gordon was going out to dinner with Tom Brady and Gisele (Bundchen) at times because Tom recognized that he needs to bring this guy in, foster him, make him feel like he is at home, recognizing some of the issues that Josh Gordon goes through.

“While that is, in part, a guy just trying to get better, it’s also Tom Brady being a really good person, continuing to try to help out and manifest Josh Gordon… Tom Brady, to this day, really respects Josh Gordon and would love to see him live a better life.”

Gordon was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy in December. He will remain under contract with the Patriots through the 2019 season, despite remaining on the Commissioner’s suspended list.

Josh McCown, who played with Gordon in Cleveland, shared his thoughts on the New England wide out as well.

“I like Josh, you know, quiet, great — guys like him,” McCown said. “Guys like to be around him, fun guy to be around. Obviously, he’s had his battles. But I think, when you get to know him, like you’re saying Tom gets to know him, and you go, ‘This is a worthy investment.’ He’s a good guy. He just has a fight that he’s fighting. I think the league and New England, they’re trying to rally around to give him the right support.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports